Sean Spicer Confronted Over ‘Facist’ Donald Trump During Shopping Trip

Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer hasn’t had an easy ride since his boss took office, but if he thought the White House press corps was bad he wasn’t prepared for the public.

Spicer was out at an Apple store in Washington D.C. over the weekend when he was confronted by Shree Chauhan, 33, who asked how he felt about “working for a fascist?”

In a video of the encounter, an awkwardly smiling Sean can be heard avoiding the question after being ambushed by the voter and instead told her: “It’s such a great country that allows you to be here.”

She went on to ask Spicer about the Trump administration’s links to Russia, saying: “Have you helped with the Russia stuff – are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason, too, just like the president?”

Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn’t like the press. https://t.co/l493z2gG4x — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 11, 2017

Spicer, who has continually clashed with the media, ignored the questions about Trump and made the personal comment about Sheer.

In a blog post detailing her thoughts of the encounter, Shree admitted she was disappointed by Spicer’s “racist” reaction.

Sheer, who was born in the US, said in a blog post letter detailing the incident:”That is racism and it is an implied threat. Think about the sheer audacity of Mr Spicer to say that to my face with a smile, knowing that he that he is being recorded on video and the position of power he holds in our government.”

Spicer has become a high-profile face of the Trump administration since he took office in January but most of it hasn’t been positive.is performance much parodied on Saturday Night Live by Melissa McCarthy.

Aside from accusations he’s lied during press conferences, Spicer has been attacked for his at times confusing answers to questions and excluding certain mainstream media from White House huddles.

Save