SEXXPOT: Is Pot a Natural Viagra for Women?

There’s a low THC strain that is being specifically used as an aphrodisiac weed for women and it’s being hailed as a natural Viagra

Cannabis as an aphrodisiac is nothing new. In ancient texts and folklore, it’s always been mentioned as being just as effective in loosening people up before sex as wine–if not more so. Selling pot these days as an aphrodisiac, however, is entirely new.

Karyn Wagner, founder of Paradigm Medical Marijuana who named the product “Sexxpot,” explained to New York Magazine that the THC levels in the strain are only about 14 percent. That’s not high at all, considering that strains usually used to get REALLY stoned are well into the 20s. And that’s precisely the point, she explains.

This low THC strain was cultivated from a strain called Mr. Nice after it helped her with her own man. She chose the strain because it’s mellow and because when women get too high, it can backfire on the libido. It’s that sweet spot between being sober and stoned that works, and its mainly the medicinal effect of the cannabis that revs up a woman’s sexual engine.

And that’s not the only reason Sexxpot is lower in THC than what one might usually buy at a dispensary. Berkeley-based nurse practitioner and member of the American Cannabis Nurses Association, Eloise Theisen explained to New York Magazine that women need less THC in general. Yes, we have lower natural tolerance than men when it comes to anything that is a mind altering substance, including alcohol.

“High levels of THC can promote anti-estrogen activity, though science is still very limited,” Theisen added. “Sexxpot, with lower THC, regulates the body’s endocannabinoid system and helps bring back the balance of hormones, but without sacrificing the therapeutic properties.”

Interestingly, The women who seek out this strain for sexual issues range from their 20s to 60s! Yes, it’s even helping post-menopausal women get their groove on again, which is totally cool.

So far, the women who’ve tried Sexxpot are reporting that Wagner’s Sexxpot is useful in enhancing arousal. Seems Wagner must’ve gotten that low dosage right!