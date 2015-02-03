5 Super Sexy Romance Novels for Adults

Single, dating, coupled but bored, happily married, or just plain pleased with whatever your relationship status is — as the skyrocketing success of Fifty Shades of Grey proved, there is no one type of person who likes a sultry, sexy romance novel. But times have changed since mom and grandma would read their sweet little Harlequin Romances. While we still enjoy those far-flung (if slightly innocent) adventures, women today want things a bit more real, crazy, intense… and dare we say, “naughty”?

We did a search for some hot and spicy romance novels for adults. We asked friends, family and Facebook followers what they liked, and what we think you’ll want to read on Valentine’s Day and beyond. From fiction to memoir, anthologies to poetry, we cover it all. Check them out below.

Mad Love by Colet Abedi

Since it’s short release, Mad Love has gotten a lot of exposure, and is quickly on its way to becoming the next 50 Shades successor. It’s part Sex and the City, part saucy erotic novel, and it’s got ladies of all ages diving in.

The story follows aspiring artist Sophie Walker, a 23-year old who can think of no better place than the exotic paradise of the Maldives Islands to escape the wrath of her controlling parents, the monotony of her boring legal work and her passionless boyfriend. With her two best friends along for the ride and to help her find herself again, Sophie is not prepared for the enigmatic Clayton Sinclair, who comes from another world of privilege that seems like a fantasy to Sophie. Can this man introduce her to the passion and seduction she never realized she was desperately searching for? Sophie quickly becomes ensnared in Clayton’s seductive web until a shocking treachery makes her question her judgment and actions.

Sexual Intelligence by Kim Cattrall

Speaking of Sex and the City, the actress who played the sexually unapologetic Samantha has an incredible coffee table book called Sexual Intelligence. It’s full of beautiful, sensual photos, science, poetry, and expert commentary all focusing on sexual exploration.

As Jill Lightner of Amazon.com wrote, “Specifically, all this lush intelligence directs itself towards education about why we want what we want. After poring over the five lovely chapters (Desire, Messaging, Arousal, Fantasy, and Release), you still might not have a definite answer, but the final pleasure far outweighs the impression of flightiness. Straightforward explanations of anatomy (a definite step up from school health class) intermingle with tales of ancient gods and goddesses that liven up facts, while the layer of glamour over all wraps the package in a big fluffy bow. Shots of classic paintings mix equally with shots of Kim, each providing eye candy that is tailored to please.”

This one pleases on many levels, and is a book you can proudly read and display.

LUST by Diana Raab

Award-winning poet Diana Raab is turning 60 this year, and in honor of that she releases LUST, a celebration of eros. These highly accessible poems grapple with universal themes as she voices the pain of loneliness and explores the heart’s yearning for love and sexual ecstasy. These words are alive, titillating, and seductive, and will make you rethink your opinion of poetry.

“Lust is beautiful,” the author told FTK. “Lust is about having a passion for life, living and intimacy. It’s about being excited about all realms in life. It’s about being joyful to awaken every morning. The thread running through the book is not about lust in the sinful biblical sense, but rather, it is about lust for life. As a two-time cancer survivor who has been married for more than 35 years, I want to accentuate the importance of having lust for living on personal, intimate and universal levels.”