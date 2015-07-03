The Short Life of a Bodybuilder with the Lowest Body Fat Level Ever Measured

WARNING: Some of the photos in this story might be considered disturbing by some readers.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is Andreas Münzer. This bodybuilder is renowned for his extremely low body fat levels — the lowest ever recorded, in fact — and his early death. The two claims to fame aren’t unrelated.

He was 31-years-old at the time of his death in 1996. He spent much of his professional career idolizing famous Austrian body building and governator Arnold Schwarzenegger. His devotion to bodybuilding landed him an appearance in Muscle Magazine International and two in Flex.

In pursuit of his ideal, he took huge amounts of performance-enhancing drugs that eventually landed him in the hospital in relation to months of stomach pain.

Doctors operated to stop the bleeding in his stomach, but his troubles were far from over. His blood was viscous and slow-moving, and his potassium levels dangerously high. No treatment couldn prevent the swift failures of his liver and kidneys.

The autopsy was diquieting. His liver had essentially melted into a mass of ping-pong ball-sized tumors. His heart had swelled to a mass twice the size of a normal man’s. Medical professionals of course noticed his extremely low measure of body fat, along with the roughly 20 different drugs present in his system at the time of death.

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Münzer’s funeral, which read simply, “A last greeting to a friend.”