The Simpsons Exec Claims Donald Trump Was Rejected As A Guest Star

The Simpsons have had thousands of cameos over the years, but one person they actually turned down might surprise you.

Speaking at Comic-Con this weekend, executive producer Al Jean was asked who, in the 28 years of the show’s history, had they rejected for an appearance and the surprising answer came revealed none other than Donald Trump.

Jean, didn’t use Trump by name, but did say: “Let’s just say he’s the president of the United States.”

He didn’t go into details about why Trump, was turned down, but it is pretty surprising based on how many people have appeared on the show over the nearly three decades it’s been on screens.

Everyone from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson and even Elizabeth Taylor gave their voices to character on the show. It even holds the Guinness World Record for Most Guest Stars Featured in a TV Series with 712 celebrity appearances as of May 2016.

While he might not have landed a cameo, Trump has featured on the Simpsons with an episode that first aired 17 years ago eerily predicting he would one day become President. In “Bart to the Future” a flash forward shows a President Lisa sitting in the Oval Office discussing taking over from President Trump.

Unfortunately the 2000 episode came true last November and since then Trump has made an appearance on the show – though not playing himself.

The less than flattering parody was released to mark the first 100 days of Trump’s administration. Depicting the White House as a reality TV show the episode opens to the image of then Press Secretary Sean Spicer hanging from a rope with an “I quit” sign attached to him, while his advisers fight among themselves.

It then shows the president in bed watching TV, while an aide tries to make him discuss tax reform. H’es not interested though and says he would rather get the “pitch” from Fox News.

“One-hundred days in office and so many accomplishments,” the President later tells himself. “Lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased to 700, and finally, we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that.”

We doubt Trump will be asking for a guest appearance after that episode.