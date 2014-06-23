Skindinavia’s Revolutionary Spray Formula Is the Makeup Primer of Our Dreams

When it comes to my daily makeup regimen, I usually don’t go beyond the basics. A moisturizer, foundation, mascara and some lip balm are typically all I use. Other products like primers and setting sprays only come out from the back of my makeup drawer for special occasions.

I’m just not the biggest fan of these products. Whether it’s how they feel, the application process or just the effectiveness, I’ve rarely experienced results that would warrant putting in the extra time and effort. But although I have considered giving them up completely, I always end up feeling like I should give them another shot.

So when I received Skindinavia’s Makeup Primer Spray to try out, I was a little apprehensive and skeptical to say the least. But after using it, I was pleasantly surprised. Turns out, primers may just move up from the back of my makeup drawer to the forefront as an everyday product.

The genius of this silicone and paraben free product is its spray formula; it’s unlike any primer I’ve used before. For me, this is great for various reasons with the most obvious having to do with application. Since I don’t like using my fingers to rub any kind of product into my face, I’m left with cotton pads and sponges as the only available options. The issue with those is they seem to sop up so much of the product that I end up wasting a decent amount in the long run. The spray bottle formula eliminates these worries. All it takes is a couple of sprays in a “T” or “X” motion and you’re done. No touching – or wasting of product — required.

Additionally I don’t have to worry about whether I’m applying too much or too little – an issue I’ve had with heavier cream and gel formulas. The ultra-fine spray is light enough to cover my face without leaving it drenched, but it also gets into any fine lines and wrinkles I have to smooth them out, as well as create a poreless finish. And because it’s a mist, it dries within seconds.

The efficiency of the primer was another aspect I was pleased with. Regular primers are supposed to feel velvety soft and smooth but that’s rarely been the case with me. They just feel heavy on my skin and although they do help keep the makeup looking fresh, if I accidentally touch my skin, the color slides right off. That’s the last thing I want to deal with when I’m out and about.

With that in mind, I decided to put the spray primer to the test to see how long it would keep my makeup looking and feeling fresh and give it true staying power. So I tried it out in three distinct settings: at work in an office, during a sweat-breaking hike, and without any make up to see if it makes a difference in the overall condition of my skin.

The first thing I noticed was how smooth and easy it was to apply foundation in both, liquid and powder formulas. There was no streaking and the makeup didn’t settle into any fine lines, which is always important. As far as the staying power goes, regardless of the environment I was in the makeup didn’t budge – no caking, no fading and no sliding. The oil-control formula, which was also sent to me, even eliminated the need for blotting – something I absolutely have to do past the 3PM hour if I plan to go out after work.

Using the products sans makeup also results in a poreless look, and provides oil and shine control. Additionally, because these formulas have special vitamin and anti-oxidant blends, they help with the health of your skin in the long run. In fact, the Skindinavia Makeup Primer is clinically proven to soothe redness, prevent breakouts, balance the skin, even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of large pores over time. The oil-controlling version even reduces overall shine with continued use — something I’m starting to notice after using the product regularly for only a week!

To learn more, check out the whole line – which includes several primer varieties, finishing sprays and kits – on the Skindinavia website.