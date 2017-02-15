Someone Left This In A Movie Theatre After Watching Fifty Shades Darker

Thought Fifty Shades Darker couldn’t get any more disturbing? Someone just found a cucumber in the cinema after a screening.

Yes, apparently a Fifty Shades of Grey fan needed the phallic-shaped vegetable to watch Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson steam up the screen in the sequel this week in Sydney, Australia but, decided to leave it behind after the movie finished.

A picture of the large cucumber was posted to the Facebook page of the Hayden Orpheum on Monday night after it was discovered by staff clearing up after the screening.

They captioned their suggestive picture: “That awkward moment when you find a cucumber in the cinema after a Fifty Shades session…”

Speaking to Mashable Alex Temesvari, the cinema’s Deputy General Manager, said it was found after a student night at the theatre.

“Hand on my heart, it was actually found after our Student Night session of Fifty Shades on Monday night (actually by me!),” he explained.

Denying it was a marketing strategy, he added: “Otherwise I would totally take credit for it being a clever marketing ploy, but honestly we’re not THAT clever.”

While people were creeped out by the cucumber, they were even more disturbed by Alex’s willingness to handle it with his bare hands.

WHY WOULD YOU PICK IT UP?

After horrified comments popped up on Facebook, Alex insisted that it had been “dark” and he didn’t know what he was handling at first and that he “instantly” regretted it.

We’ve all heard that one before..

Fifty Shades Darker is the second in the E.L. James trilogy starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan and was released across the world right in times for Valentine’s Day.

Like the first film, the sequel has been trounced by critics, but it seems to have gone down well with audiences in Sydney.