Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell found dead aged 52

Chris Cornell the lead singer of Seattle’s Soundgarden and Audioslave has died age 52.

Cornell passed away on Wednesday night in Detroit at the MGM Grand Detroit Hotel, just hours after the latest gig of their tour, his rep Brian Bumbery confirmed in a statement according to the Associated Press.

The “sudden and unexpected death” has left his wife, family, and fans in shock and is being investigated as a possible suicide, police said in a statement.

Detroit police spokesman, Michael Woody said while some details could not be disclosed he could confirm “basic things observed at the scene” suggested it could be a suicide, the AP reported.

Cornell’s wife reportedly raised the alarm when she rang a friend to check on the singer late on Wednesday, who then broke down his hotel room door and found the star unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom.

“When the units arrived they were met by a gentleman who indicated that Chris Cornell had been found in his room,” he said.

”When officers went to the room they found Chris Cornell laying in his bathroom, unresponsive and he had passed away. We are investigating it as a possible suicide but we need to wait on the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.”

Hours earlier he had performed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Wednesday night, with shocked fans sharing photos from the gig, which would ultimately be his last.

Bumbery said in the statement that Cornell’s family were working with the medical examiner and asked for privacy as they attempt to confirm a cause of death.

Soundgarden | 5.17.17 pic.twitter.com/uBC6rSXWg6 — Fox Theatre Detroit (@FoxTheatreDet) 18 May 2017

The voice of a generation, Cornell’s iconic vocals helped Soundgarden to become one of the biggest bands to come out of the 1990s Seattle scene and alongside Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains led the grunge movement.

He founded the group alongside guitarist Kim Thyail and bassist Hiro Yamamoto in 1984. After breaking up he formed supergroup Audiosalve alongside Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk.

He left the group in 2007 to go solo before reforming Soundgarden in 2010.

Cornell leaves behind wife Vicky Karayiannis and three children.