Starbucks Barista Loses It Over Unicorn Frappuccino In Epic Video Rant

Starbucks’ limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino has pushed this barista over the edge.

Braden Burson had just finished a shift at one of the coffee conglomerates many stores on Wednesday when he posted this desperate video to Twitter.

We can imagine there are many irritating things about working at Starbucks but the arrival of the Uni-Frap was too much for Burson, who pleaded with his followers NEVER to order another sparkly, multi-coloured drink.

Giving a disclaimer that he “needed to rant,” he began: “Well, today [the Unicorn Frappuccino] came out and I have to tell you: PLEASE DON’T GET IT!”

“I have never made so many frappuccinos in my entire life! My hands are completely sticky! I have unicorn crap all in my hair, on my nose,” he screamed. “I have never been so stressed out in my entire life!”

“If you love us as baristas, don’t order it,” he added desperately.

What exactly is this drink that has caused so much stress to Braden?

According to Starbucks it’s got “magical flavours” that change from sweet and fruity before transforming to sour.

As rare as… a unicorn. The color-changing, flavor-changing #UnicornFrappuccino—here for a limited time at participating stores.🦄✨ pic.twitter.com/TaIQrF8fac — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 19, 2017

“Swirl it to reveal a colour-changing spectacle of purple and pink. It’s finished with whipped cream-sprinkled pink and blue fairy powders,” the explainer on the website reads.

We’d say it was the pink and blue fairy powder that probably got in his hair.

His outburst won him many fans on Twitter.

He wasn’t alone in his unicorn frap hate either, with other Starbucks workers sharing their frustration over the beverage.

@iambburson A perfect summarization of my day today, this frappuccino is the devil — Alexandria Campo (@AlexandriaMcfly) April 20, 2017