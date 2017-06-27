Starbucks Customer Rants Over Coffee Making Him ‘Poop’

The customer complaints on Starbucks’ Facebook page is usually pretty entertaining, but the latest rant might be the best yet.

Demit Strato was not happy about his latest visit to the coffee giant and left his very detailed issue in a Facebook post. According to Demi he ordered a Venti iced coffee with soy milk, but after drinking it realised it had been regular milk.

Unfortunately, Demi is lactose intolerant meaning the mix up had dire consequences, mainly him sitting on the toilet for four hours.

Describing his problem in detail, he wrote: “I’ve pooped 11 times since the A.M.My bottom hurts from all the wiping.”

He also hit out at soy milk, which he clearly isn’t a fan of: “Do you think I enjoy soy milk? Does anyone enjoy soy milk? Really? I don’t order soy mill [sic] because I’m bored and want my drink order to sound fancy. I order soy milk so that my bottom doesnt blast fire for 4 hours.”

The post soon attracted thousands of comments with some being symapthetic and others claiming Demi should have really realised the difference straight away: “How did you not notice the difference in taste immediately and then stop drinking it? Soy milk has a very distinct taste.”

Others stuck up for him though and revealed their own “poop” stories. One user replied:”Idk about him but for me it takes 2 sips and I’m in the bathroom for a long time and in pain.”

Poopourri even saw it as a chance to get some free publicity by offering to send the poot guy some products for his “toilet trauma”.

The scathing post later disappeared from Starbucks’ main Facebook page, so we will be left wondering what happened to Demi. We’re guessing he won’t be rushing back to Starbucks anytime soon though.