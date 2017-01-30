Starbucks Hiring 10,000 Refugees In Response To Trump’s Immigration Order

Starbucks has responded to President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order with the promise of hiring 10,000 refugees in stores worldwide.

The coffee heavyweight’s CEO Howard Schultz made the pledged in a defiant open letter to employees on Sunday, two days after the new president signed an executive order prohibiting Syrian refugees travelling to the US indefinitely and temporarily imposing restrictions on the citizens of six other Muslim-majority countries.

Seeking to reassure his global workforce, Schultz wrote: “I write to you today with deep concern, a heavy heart and a resolute promise”.

“We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question.”

He added that Starbucks would not “stand by silent” as the “uncertainty” around Trump’s administration grows: “I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack, and want to use a faster, more immediate form of communication to engage with you on matters that concern us all as partners.”

The letter also took aim at other key policies of the new administration, promising to support workers in Mexico and guaranteed access to health care for eligible workers, should the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, be repealed as Trump has promised.

Trump’s immigration order, issued on Friday night, prevents passport holders from Iran, Iraq Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from entering the United States for at least 90 days while refugees from Syria have been indefinitely blocked from the country.

The ban has sparked condemnation from across the globe, chaos and protests at airports in the US and seen federal courts attempt to halt the order with emergency rulings.

But Trump seems unflustered by the outrage caused and in a statement issued on Sunday insisted the “extreme vetting” was not a “ban on Muslims” but an attempt to keep the US safe.

It said: “I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.”

