Statistics About Father’s Day That May Surprise You

Here are some stats on giving Father’s Day gifts this year from RetailMeNot.

Consumers are more likely to buy a gift for Mother’s Day (83%) than Father’s Day (73%) and those who do plan to get a gift are spending less on dad ($57) then on mom ($85) for their respective holidays.

Almost half of dads (46%) say that time with their family for Father’s Day is one of the things they’d want most! For those who are looking for a gift below is an idea of the most popular items on Dad’s wish list.

Gift Cards (37%) Clothing (26%) Large Electronics (25%) New Gadgets (23%)