Steve Carell’s Response To The Internet Crowning Him A Silver Fox Is The Greatest

For those of you who hadn’t noticed, Steve Carell got hot.

The Office star has been prompting Despicable Me 3 in London this week and while everyone is excited about the movie, they’re even more a blown away by his George Clooney-esque silver fox makeover.

He’s always been cute, but now Carell has gone all Crazy, Stupid, Love sexy in real life.

The new slick look hasn’t been missed on Twitter where the Carell-awakening has been causing all sorts of reactions.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6 — Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017

the floor is 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/nzqOL7R2UA — mclivin (@OliviaNorwood) June 25, 2017

someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney’s brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE — Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017

ayyyyyyeeeeee! 2017 Steve Carell out here killin’ the game on all y’all. js pic.twitter.com/3f1Q5rS9vx — Erin Konomos (@Erin_Konomos) June 23, 2017

The actor was asked about his elevation to Hollywood hunk this week at the Despicables 3 premiere in Los Angeles and had the best response to the sudden Carell love.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.”

Giving a smile, he added: “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice.”

While we might only be waking up to the hotness that is Steve Carell, one person who was appreciating him way back in 2011 was Emma Watson.

She even wrote an open letter explaining the crush, in which she said: “I wanted to marry you or have you adopt me after Crazy, Stupid, Love, I hated that guy you played in The Way Way Back, and then you were mind-blowing in Foxcatcher.”