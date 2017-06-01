Student Misses Graduation Because Of Delayed Subway, So Passengers Throw Ceremony

if you have got a really important date to keep, it’s probably best not to rely on public transport.

Whether its engineering works, trouble on the track or just signaling issues, when it comes to buses, trains, and trams, you know there are going to be problems the one day you can’t afford to be late.

Everyone seems to know that, except this guy, who managed to miss his graduation because he was stuck on the Subway in New York.

Jericho Marco Alcantara was traveling in his cap and gown to the Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing for his graduation on Tuesday when his train was two hours late.

To make it even worse, he was by himself and ended up being so late that the moment he was meant to be graduating, he was actually still on the train.

Luckily, when he realized what was going to happen his very nice fellow passengers made sure the moment was a special one and staged a fake graduation on the train for him. They managed to make a fake diploma for him and even played some background music, Green Day’s Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).

Someone on the train managed to get a video of the fake ceremony and let’s face it, it’s probably better than most standard graduations.

Afterwards Jericho told New York One: “I was wearing the cap and gown the whole time, and honestly when we were on the train at some point it looked like everyone was kinda upset, tired of everything so I decided I’d just thank everyone for being there for my graduation that it meant a whole lot to me and then they just all started cheering.”

When he finally did make it to the graduation, his friends and family threw him a mini graduation, so in the end, he graduated twice.