Super Bowl 2017: Lady Gaga’s Half-Time Show, Stranger Things And Pro-Immigration Commercials

The Super Bowl is always big, but 2017’s XL game is going to be hard to beat.

With drama on-and-off the pitch it’s a struggle to keep up with everything that happened on Sunday night, but to avoid any awkward moments Monday morning, he’s a rundown of the biggest moments.

The Patriots snatched victory

Tom Brady and co looked like they were heading for a bitter defeat at halftime, trailing an embarrassing 3-28. The ‘deflategate’ star himself was having a nightmare of a game – much to the joy of Twitter – and looked very unlikely that he would be picking up that fifth Super Bowl ring.

But thankfully, because nothing ever goes Brady’s way, the Patriots managed to claw back the record 25-point deficit and romped home to victory in overtime.

The quarterback was named MVP and celebrated on the pitch with his gorgeous model wife, Gisele, while fans and viewers to pick their jaws off the floor.

Lady Gaga killed the half-time show

Was a performance that starts with Lady Gaga singing God Bless America on top of the football stadium, before swan diving onto the pitch where she blasted out a 13-minute medley of her greatest hits, ever going to be bad?

No, it was a bedazzling, glittering, jewel-encrusted extravaganza of a performance from Gaga, who even managed to find the time to give her mom and dad a shout-out mid-performance.

It also included 300 red, white and blue drones depicting the US flag, just in case you weren’t convinced.

Twitter went crazy for the Born This Way star’s visual feast and patriotic offerings and even compared her roof-leaping antics to Gotham’s finest.

Watch the whole thing here:

Stranger Things trailer

Aside from the game and the half-time show, everyone knows the Super Bowl is about the commercials and Twitter went into meltdown on seeing a teaser for the second series of the hugely popular Netflix show, Stranger Things, due out in October. **Spoiler alert** Yes, eleven is in it.

Anti-Trump?

There was a definite theme to this year’s commercial offerings with many of the biggest companies producing pro-immigration clips.

Coca-Cola and Budweiser both chose to emphasise the importance of diversity and inclusion with their commercials and celebrated people from different faiths and backgrounds. any people assumed the theme of togetherness was aimed at Donald Trump, leading to some of his supporters threatening to boycott the brands.

Here’s the Coke ad that ran tonight—it’s basically one big subtweet of Trump. pic.twitter.com/a6CYdTSnsw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) 5 February 2017

Many viewers assumed the pro-immigration adverts were a way of criticising Donald Trump’s immigration policy, leading to some of his supporters threatening to boycott the brands – even though Coca-Cola’s advert has been running since 2014.

I could care less who wins the Super Bowl, but these Trump supporters losing their dam minds over a soda commercial give me life pic.twitter.com/FfnT1Y3Cl4 — eemi (@eemanabbasi) 5 February 2017

The most-talked about moment from any commercial though wasn’t actually shown during the game. 84 Lumber had been forced by Fox to cut a scene that appeared to depict Trump’s promised wall along the Mexican border.

It followed a Spanish-talking mother and daughter on a harrowing journey, only to discover a wall at the end of it. When all hope is lost, they discover a door that lets them escape to safety.

Our complete Super Bowl story. See a mother & daughter’s symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens. https://t.co/AiI3MLrVd5 — 84 Lumber Company (@84LumberNews) 6 February 2017

The building supply company later tweeted a link to the entire commercial, which they had placed on their website, along with the message: “Our complete Super Bowl story. See a mother & symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens.”

The site crashed within minutes.

You just can’t get away from Trump

It might have been about football, but Trump wasn’t far from anyone’s minds on social media. After being blamed for the Patriots and Tom Brady’s bad start, Trump previously boasted about his friendship with the star, the team’s historic comeback was likened to his own surprising victory last November.

POTUS didn’t wait long to congratulate his pal Brady on his win and tweeted his congratulations after the game.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!#SuperBowl -DJT — President Trump (@POTUS) 6 February 2017

