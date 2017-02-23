Sweden Is Considering Introducing Hour Sex Breaks At Work

Leaving work to get laid could actually become a legal right in Sweden if one politician gets his way.

Per-Erick, a council member for Övertorneå in Northern Sweden has proposed giving workers a paid hour break to go home and have sex because he’s worried busy work lives mean couple’s neglect things in the bedroom, leading to the breakdown of relationships.

Speaking about his proposal, he told the AFP news agency: “There are studies that show sex is healthy.

“It’s about having better relationships.”

It’s bad luck for anyone who doesn’t have someone to meet for a hookup because according to Erick the break would only apply to those genuinely leaving to get laid.

Erick, who said there was “no reason” his motion would not pass, admitted there was a chance people may use it for a non-sex break.

“You can’t guarantee that a worker doesn’t go out for a walk instead,” he said adding that employers would have to trust that people were telling the truth about their sex hour.

So not only will you not be getting any in or out of work, you will have to watch your colleagues slide off for an hour of fun while you stay in the office.

While the US might not be anywhere near introducing a boning hour, it’s not the most left-field suggestion from Sweden, which has a history of amazing work perks.

As well as having a very generous paternity package, they work on average four hours less a week than Americans and have at least one fika break a day.

A fika break is when people in the office stop work for around thirty minutes, eat pastries, have coffee and chat. These social breaks happen at least once-a-day, but in some places can be more.

So between sex break and fika stops, working in Sweden seems pretty sweet!