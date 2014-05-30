Teacher Shaves Special Ed Student’s Armpit in Front of Her Classmates

Parents of a 14-year-old special education student in Victoria, Australia are incensed after her teacher shaved their daughter’s underarm hair during a personal care class.

According to the parents, the unidentified teacher removed the hair against the girl’s will in a class at the Wangaretta District Specialist School, a facility for children with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“She came home in tears and said, ‘They shaved my arms’, and that she hadn’t wanted it done” Melissa Woods, the teen’s mother told the Herald Sun.

She also told 3AW, “I spoke to the teacher the very next day and she told me she has the right to do it, it’s part of the curriculum.”

Although the parents knew shaving was to be covered in the personal care class, she had no idea her daughter, who has ADHD and a neurodevelopmental disorder known as microcephaly, would be used as an example.

The teacher also told the girl she would get made fun of if she didn’t shave her armpits, but principle Libby Hosking notes it’s taught that the shaving doesn’t necessarily need to occur and “it’s just an option.”

She also assured that in the future teachers will have to “seek specific permission” for these types of things.

