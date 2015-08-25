10 Hottest Teachers Caught Sleeping with Their Students

VIEWING THIS POST ON A MOBILE DEVICE? Scroll down to see what these 10 teachers did.

We remember back in high school when a friend of ours was completely obsessed with his English teacher. He would talk about her all the time, especially about how good looking she was and how he imagined what it would be like to have sex with her.

He may have never actually pursued her or had any sexual contact, but there was a chance that his innocent crush could have escalated into an illicit relationship had circumstances played out differently. She simply remained an object of his fantasies.

However, students aren’t the only ones paying extra attention in class — many female teachers have been known to develop chemistry and a sexual attraction to younger students.

In the US alone, there are more than 200 reported cases of unacceptable conduct between students and teachers each year. The most shocking cases? Well, those are usually the cases involving women.

Any sexual relationship between a student and a teacher is, of course, inappropriate, illegal and stupid, but that didn’t stop these women from having sex with their students. While they knew what they were doing was wrong, these teachers took their position of trusted authority a little too far.

Technology has only made it worse, with text messages, photo sharing and Facebook fueling these relationships.

Maybe in an effort to fulfill the attention and excitement they were lacking elsewhere in their lives, they decided to chase after teenagers with raging hormones.

Should female teachers be punished as harshly as male teachers who have sex with students? To this day, double standards exist. When a female teacher is caught abusing her position by becoming sexually involved with a student, oftentimes, she is not seen as a criminal.

Debra Lafave

This beautiful blonde pleaded guilty in 2005 to having sex with a 14-year-old middle school student.

Sarah Jones

Former Bengals cheerleader turned teacher was caught sleeping with 17-year-old Cody York on several occasions. She avoided jail time by taking a plea deal and is now engaged to him.

Hope Jacoby

After admitting to having sex with a 16-year-old male student, this former Tustin High School personal trainer was sentenced to three years of probation and 240 hours of community service. The relationship was discovered after photos of her were found on the student’s phone.

Heather Daughdrill

This bible school teacher from Louisiana was charged with four counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile; eight counts of sexual battery; three counts of 2nd degree kidnapping; one count contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; and one count indecent behavior with a juvenile after inappropriate conduct with a 13-year-old.

Lindsay Massaro

A student teacher who admitted to having sexual encounters with an eighth grader in her car and her bedroom. She was arrested on three counts of sexual abuse.

Lisa Glide

Sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old twice off campus. The supposed victim said he actually pursued her.

Michelle Preston

She initiated relationships with three boys through Facebook — two of which she had sex with.

Pamela Rogers Turner

Former elementary school teacher in Tennessee had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy.

Amy McElhenney

Made national headlines after being charged with having sex with an 18-year-old. She did not serve any jail time.

Carrie McCandless

Found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a high school student. She was sentenced to 45 days in jail, five years probation and a four-year deferred sentence.