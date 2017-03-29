Teenager Freaks Out Meeting The Voice Of Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright

Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson, completely freaked out an eighth grader at the mall this weekend – by revealing herself to be the 10-year-old yellow trouble-maker.

The 13-year-old was selling candy bars outside of the Sherman Oaks mall when Cartwright happened across him and started speaking to him in the Simpsons persona.

In a video posted to Twitter, the actress can be seen telling the boy: “I’m 10 and I go to Springfield Elementary.

“I’m Bart Simpson, but her there man,” the actress adds before offering a fist-bump.

The teenager looks a little impressed, but clearly he has no idea that he was talking to a Simpsons legend, telling her: “That’s a really good impression.”

“Do you know the guy that does it?” Nancy asks.

When he says no, Cartwright puts the voice back on and offers him her hand, saying: “well shake my hand.”

Clearly floored by meeting the real Bart Simpson, a 59-year-old woman, the boy’s face drops in shock and the continue to chat.

Cartwright even ends up buying 10 candy bars from the starstruck seller.

The actress has voiced Bart since The Simpsons premiered on the Tracey Ullman Show in 1987, though things could have been quite different.

After initially arriving at the FOX Studios to audition for the part of Lisa, Nancy made the last minute decision to switch and try out for Bart instead.

“I just opened my mouth and a 10-year-old boy popped out,” she said. “On the spot, I got the job. My big break? Right there.”

Bart’s not the only voice Tracy is behind though. She also voices Nelson, Ralph, Kearney, Todd, Database and Maggie.

The cartoon is turning 30 this year and while it might not be as popular as it once was, The Simpsons is still iconic – proved by this magic moment.