Teenage Boy Presumed Dead Wakes Up On The Way To His Own Funeral

A teenage boy woke-up on the way to his own funeral to the shock of his family, who thought he was dead.

17-year-old construction worker Kumar Marewa, of Managundi village in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, was struck down with a high fever last week, a month after he was bitten by a stray dog.

After being rushed to hospital Kumar was placed on a ventilator and doctors informed his family that the outlook was not good after they had discovered the infection had spread throughout his body.

Hearing that Kumar’s chances of survival were slim, according to the Times of India, the family took the decision to remove the teen off life support and took him home.

HIs brother-in-law, Sharanappa Naikar explained: “We had decided to take Kumar home after doctors told us his chances of survival were bleak once taken off the ventilator.”

Kumar’s condition deteriorated further and after some time, showing no “life movement” his family – wrongly as it turns out – assumed he had died and started preparing the last rites.

After his body was carried around 2km outside of his village on the way to his funeral, Kumar miraculously started breathing again, and according to the report, opened his eyes and began moving his hands and legs.

He was immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Updating the media on his condition a Dr Mahesh Neelakhantannavar told TOI they were treating the teenager for suspected meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by the dog bite.

It follows an incident in Mumbai in 2015 when a man woke up moments before his autopsy was performed.

The man, believed to be in his late forties, was found unconscious by police at a bus stop and taken to Sion Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

According to Mid-Day the man’s body was sent straight to the morgue for autopsy, skipping the practice of “cooling-off”, when a body is kept on the casualty ward for two hours.

It was then discovered that he was actually breathing by staff.