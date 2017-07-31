Teenager Goes Viral After Getting A Hammer Stuck In Her Mouth

A teenager from Louisiana became briefly Twitter famous last week after getting a hammer stuck in her mouth.

14-year-old Kaley had been dared by a friend to prove just how much she loved K-Pop boyband BTS, by jamming the tool in her mouth. Unfortunately, the hammer got stuck and because it’s 2017, the first thing she did was tweet about it.

Kaley wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the hammer head bulging in her mouth: “how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth”. (sic)

how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth pic.twitter.com/JzPmehLfP0 — kaley 🔨 (@guillctine) July 26, 2017

No-one on Twitter really knew what to do either.

wtf I’m gonna rt this and hope you go viral HOW AND WHY KALEY, WHYY — emmy • \⁄⁄ (@907bis) July 26, 2017

I’m curious how did you get it removed honey..? This pic.twitter.com/TAhZ5tE5GT — kate ♡ (@harryxvers) July 27, 2017

jokes aside kaley Please alert ur mom i’m very worried — begsy 3 (@odetofew) July 26, 2017

Hi um update R U OKAY???? — elainah misses kylee (@converselydead) July 27, 2017

There was some prediction of who she might end up looking like.

“How’d you get those scars?” “@ my twitter.” pic.twitter.com/5NkqzdVsVB — Tayler (@taymarleyx) July 26, 2017

She later revealed it took her mum 10 minutes to prize it from her jaws and that she was “fine” after the experience.

Speaking to Buzzfeed about the hammer stunt, the teenager revealed her friend had dared her to get her mouth round the tool to prove her love for BTS.

“I was sending her pictures of one of them, [and] he’s good-looking. So I sent it and said, ‘He’s so beautiful I could shove a hammer in my mouth.'” she explained.

Eager to prove just how big a fan she is, she immediately went to find her family’s toolbox and got the hammer wedged in her mouth. She ran into trouble though when she tried to remove it, explaining: “It was a little too big to fit in my mouth in the first place, but getting it out was even more of a problem.”