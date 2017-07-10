Teenager Woke To ‘Crunching Sound’ Of Bear Eating His Head

A Colorado teenager had a lucky escape this weekend after waking up with his head inside a bear’s mouth.

Yes, that’s right. Probably one of the worst camping anecdotes of all time, a 19-year-old camp staffer woke up at 4 a.m on Sunday morning to the “crunching sound” of the bear crushing his head in it’s mouth as it attempted to pull him out of the sleeping bag.

The teenager, called Dylan, revealed that the bear dragged him from ten to 12 feet before he was released.

He told KMGH-TV: “The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill told press that the teenager managed to escape by punching and hitting the bear and screaming for assistance. His cries managed to wake up other staffers sleeping nearby, who yelled and swatted at the beast until it eventually left.

He was then treated in hospital before being released.

Dylan works as a wilderness survival at the church camp and was camping with other staff and a group of 12 and 13-year-olds when the bear attacked. Luckily, no-one else was hurt.

Black bears aren’t usually aggressive but according to NBC News attacks have become more frequent.

Last month two people were killed by black bears in separate incidents in Alaska.

In one incident a 16-year-old boy was mauled to death by a bear during a mountain race. Alaskan state troopers confirmed that the teenager was taking part in the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race between Anchorage and Girdwood when he was attacked.

He reportedly made it to the halfway point and then text a family member to say he was being chased by a bear. His body was discovered by park rangers off the trail.