The Tragic Events That Led This 16-Year-Old Girl to Kill

Cyntoia Brown made a split-decision that forever changed her life.

She was born into a life of heartache and tragedy. At a very young age, she suffered from abuse and was eventually placed in foster care by Georgina Mitchell, her biological mother, before being adopted by Ellenette Brown.

Fast forward a few years. The 16-year-old was forced out onto the streets by “Kutthroat,” a 24-year-old drug dealer and armed robber. After sexually abusing Brown, he would have her work the streets on a Murfreesboro Road red light district in order to earn coke money. He was also her companion, as the two would often get high and have sex in hotel rooms.

On the night of August 6, 2004, she shot and killed 43-year-old Johnny Michael Allen.

Allen had picked her up in front of a Nashville, Tennessee, Sonic drive-in for sex. After negotiating on a price of $150, he then brought her back to his home, even though she suggested they check-in at a local hotel. When they arrived, she testified that they sat and ate their dinner and talked for a while. He allegedly told her that he had previously trained in the Army and was an expert marksman. That’s when she was shown a few of his firearms — a double-barrel shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and a chrome pistol.

The more they chatted, the more Brown claims she began fearing for her life, that something wasn’t quite right.

Throughout the night, Brown says she rejected all of Allen’s advances, and then things took a turn when they went into the bedroom.

When she continued to snub him, she claims he rolled over. Thinking he was reaching for a weapon, things escalated very quickly. It was at that moment when she reached into her purse, pulled out a .40-caliber pistol Kutthroat had given her for protection, and shot the real estate agent in the back of the head. She then proceeded to steal a couple of guns from his home and fled in his vehicle.

After realizing that there weren’t any news reports on television about the murder, she decided to call 911.

“2728 Mossdale Drive,” Brown told the operator.

“What’s going on over there, ma’am?” the operator asked.

“Homicide,” she replied. Then, she hung up the phone.

Brown later indicated that she hated the idea of Allen just lying there dead all alone. She wanted him to be discovered.

Of course, she was shortly caught and ended up being tried as an adult in court.

The jury deliberated for six hours before finding her guilty of especially aggravated robbery and first-degree murder, a charge that carries an automatic sentence of 51 years behind bars.

She is currently serving a life sentence at Mark H. Luttrell Correctional Center in Memphis. She will be eligible for parole when she is 67.

As you watch the documentary above, you’ll begin to see a pattern unfolding, especially once you hear from Georgina and Joan Warren, Brown’s maternal grandmother.

Tragically, it appears that history repeats itself. It is a story of violence, addiction and prostitution.

In 2008, her mother was arrested for drug trafficking and was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.