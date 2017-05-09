There’s No Friends Reunion, Viral Facebook Post Was A Fake

The cast of the NBC television series "Friends" (L-R) Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green are pictured in this undated publicity photograph.The series received an Emmy nomination as Best Comedy series as Emmy nominations were announced July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles September 22. NO SALES REUTERS/Jon Ragel/NBC/Handout

People got really excited this weekend after they thought David Schwimmer had confirmed a Friends reunion on Facebook.

The iconic NBC show, which ran for 10 seasons, ended in 2004 and since then fans have been hoping and praying that the Central Perk gang could get back together for a reunion episode.

Fans thought their wishes had finally come true when a Facebook page belonging to “David Schwimer”, the actor who played Ross Gellar, shared a post on Facebook that claimed 13 years on, the show was returning for one special season.

The cast of Friends
It read: “It has just been made official, back for One more season!! #Theonewheretheycomeback #Friends”

They also attached a picture of the iconic Friends frame that hung around the peep hole on the door in Monica and Rachel’s apartment,  with the caption “Fall 2018”.

While some got really excited, other eagle-eyed fans noticed that the page was fake and didn’t actually belong to Schwimmer as the name was missing an ‘M’.

Unfortunately, not everyone realized immediately it was a hoax and the post got over 235,000 shares on Facebook, before it was shut down or deleted.

The iconic Central Perk coffee house

Ever since the end of the show in 2004 rumors of a reunion have been rampant, but the cast has always maintained that it wasn’t happening.

The nearest they got was last year at a James Burrows special where the cast, minus Matthew Perry, got together to reminisce about their time on the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green

Discussing the possibility of a Friends reunion last December, Jennifer Aniston admitted she didn’t know if there was much more of a story to tell.

She said: “Honestly I don’t know what we would do, I think that period of time was nostalgic, our faces weren’t stuffed into cell phones, we weren’t checking Facebook and Instagram, we were in a room together, we were in a coffee shop talking, having conversations, we have lost that.”

