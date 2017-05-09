There’s No Friends Reunion, Viral Facebook Post Was A Fake

People got really excited this weekend after they thought David Schwimmer had confirmed a Friends reunion on Facebook.

The iconic NBC show, which ran for 10 seasons, ended in 2004 and since then fans have been hoping and praying that the Central Perk gang could get back together for a reunion episode.

Fans thought their wishes had finally come true when a Facebook page belonging to “David Schwimer”, the actor who played Ross Gellar, shared a post on Facebook that claimed 13 years on, the show was returning for one special season.

It read: “It has just been made official, back for One more season!! #Theonewheretheycomeback #Friends”

They also attached a picture of the iconic Friends frame that hung around the peep hole on the door in Monica and Rachel’s apartment, with the caption “Fall 2018”.

I officially have until Fall 2018 to watch all of friends on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/cm64t8MHQ5 — Dallas Davenport (@dallasblaire) 7 May 2017

While some got really excited, other eagle-eyed fans noticed that the page was fake and didn’t actually belong to Schwimmer as the name was missing an ‘M’.

Unfortunately, not everyone realized immediately it was a hoax and the post got over 235,000 shares on Facebook, before it was shut down or deleted.

Ever since the end of the show in 2004 rumors of a reunion have been rampant, but the cast has always maintained that it wasn’t happening.

The nearest they got was last year at a James Burrows special where the cast, minus Matthew Perry, got together to reminisce about their time on the sitcom.

Discussing the possibility of a Friends reunion last December, Jennifer Aniston admitted she didn’t know if there was much more of a story to tell.

She said: “Honestly I don’t know what we would do, I think that period of time was nostalgic, our faces weren’t stuffed into cell phones, we weren’t checking Facebook and Instagram, we were in a room together, we were in a coffee shop talking, having conversations, we have lost that.”