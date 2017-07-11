There’s An Official Campaign Committee To Elect The Rock President In 2020

If you thought that the 2016 presidential election was crazy, then 2020 is shaping up to be even more off the charts, with the biggest sign yet that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will run for office.

On Sunday ‘Run the Rock 2020’ was filed with the Federal Election Commission as well as a URL with the same title, that appears to confirm the former WWE superstar will be making a play for the White House.

The filing wasn’t made directly by Johnson, but instead a man named Kenton Tilford and there’s no evidence as yet that they are connected. It’s not completely out the blue though. The wrestler turned Hollywood superstar recently admitted he “wouldn’t rule it out” when asked if he could run in 2020.

Sounding every inch the seasoned politician, he told GQ: “I think that it’s a real possibility.”

Later in the interview, when discussing President Trump’s administration, he said: “Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody.

“[If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it. It’s hard to categorize right now how I think he’s doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”

And if he does run he already has a running mate, how does Vice President Tom Hanks sound? Shortly after the interview went viral Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live and wasn’t shy about addressing the presidential rumors, in fact he brought Hanks out as his potential VP.

“Starting tonight, I am running for the president of the United States,” he told the hysterical crowd, continuing: “And I’ve got to tell you, I’ve already chosen my running mate.

“He’s also in the Five-Timers Club, and like me, he’s very well-liked. He’s charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive.”

He then called out “Hanksy”, who admitted: “Dwayne, I could not possibly turn this down.

“I’m in. Let’s go.”

With Kanye West another Hollywood star who has hinted he will try for the White House, 2020 could be a VERY interesting year.