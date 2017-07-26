There’s A Rumor Justin Bieber Is Setting Up His Own Church And Twitter Is Down For It

Would you worship at the Church of Justin Bieber?

Bieber recently canceled the remainder of his Purpose world tour completely out the blue and soon after a report started circling that it was because he had decided to start his own church.

With Trump in the White House, the Church of Bieber doesn’t seem so crazy and some people on Twitter were surprisingly into the idea.

Justin Bieber’s starting his own church. Does each confession start with a “Is it a too late now to say sorry?” — Alex King (@Doctavarium42) July 25, 2017

justin bieber owning a church??? im here for this — maeve🌻 (@alrightmaeve) July 25, 2017

Justin Bieber’s starting his own church where do I sign? — Michael Strollo (@mcstrollo) July 26, 2017

Bieber is known to be a regular at the Hillsong Church and recently jetted to Australia to attend one of their global conferences. The rumor claimed his religious awakening had turned him off performing on stage and was going to re-dedicate himself to religion.

But, when confronted about the rumour in LA, he told TMZ that, he decided to quit because, basically, he was tired of touring.

He told their cameras “everything’s fine,” but “I’ve been on tour for two years.” We can’t blame him either, listening to those songs every night must be like torture.

Fans were devastated on Monday when Biebs confirmed he was canceling the remaining 14 dates on his tour. A statement on the singer’s website read: “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

“He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”