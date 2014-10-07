15 Shocking Things That Happen Every Minute Around the World

Are you one of those people who often wonders what kind of things are happening around the world at any given moment? Every single minute, in just 60 short seconds, life is constantly shifting.

The infographic below shows you 15 shocking things that occur every minute on Earth.

From how many asteroids are racing towards our planet and disintegrating before killing us all to the amount of wine being consumed, there are enough things that happen every minute to make anyone get a little dizzy.

Scroll down and find out what’s happening all around you in this very moment.