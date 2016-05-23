This Thing Is Called a Licki Brush. It Was Made to Help You Lick Your Cat. Yes, You Read That Right

Last year, the Internet went crazy over the Twinkle Tush, a jewel that dangles on a cat’s tail to cover their butthole. Now, it’s this thing called a Licki Brush. You know, because there are some people out there who would love to lick their cats while bonding with them.

Recently, Jason O’Mara of PDX Pet Design launched a Kickstarter campaign to get backers for the product. So far, the campaign has raised $12,000 of its $36,500 goal. With 34 days to go, cat lovers around the world will most likely bring the Licki Brush to life.

According to the Kickstarter description:

LICKI is a high-quality, soft silicone brush, designed to feel pleasurable to your cat’s sensitive skin. Gently grasp LICKI’s bite portion with your teeth, slowly approach your cat when she is sleeping or in an otherwise pleasant mood, and ease into the soothing and mutually beneficial licking behavior of cats. Don’t be surprised if your cat licks you back.

Can you imagine walking into your grandmother’s house and seeing her groom her cats this way?