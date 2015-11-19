Top 5 Creepy Experiments Done on Children

Strange things have been done to humans in the name of science, but this list of creepy child experiments gave us chills. When researching this piece, we actually found more horrors, but decided we could only cover 5 without hurting our souls a little.

The slide show above has a video covering the events, then photos and quick glimpses of what happened. You can get more details below.

So, if you’re brave of heart, read on. But be warned: Some of these stories will disturb you.

The Willowbrook Hepatitis Studies

This school for mentally disabled children in New York often experienced hepatitis outbreaks. Because it seemed inevitable that all children in the facility would contract the virus, Dr. Saul Krugman from the New York University School of Medicine and his coworkers began conducting hepatitis studies there. They started in 1955 and continued for more than 15 years. Krugman and his team observed children with the disease, injected some with protective antibodies, and deliberately infected some new children with the hepatitis virus obtained from sick children. Their goal was to learn more about viral hepatitis and its treatment.

After starting the experiment, researchers eventually obtained written consent from parents. This did not stop public outcry. Indeed, it was revealed that parents had little choice over whether or not to participate in the research if they wanted their child admitted and cared for. Eventually all research projects and medical studies were discontinued.

Robbers Cave Experiment

In a pseudo Lord of the Flies type study, Muzafer Sherif brought two groups of 11 and 12-year-old boys to a 200-acre summer camp in Robbers Cave State Park, Oklahoma. Neither group knew about the other, but after many days of bonding among themselves the two groups came into contact. They were pitted against one another in camp games for prizes, and the two groups became hostile and aggressive toward each other. Eventually, tensions between the groups were reduced through teamwork-driven tasks, which brought them all together.

The social experiment was done to better understand why groups of individuals have a difficult time coming together, such as with racial integration.

The Monster Study

In 1939, Wendell Johnson at the University of Iowa took 22 orphan children and separated them into two groups – one with stuttering speech, the other without. The stuttering children received positive speech therapy, and were praised for their efforts along the way. The other group were belittled for their speech imperfections. Many of the normal speaking orphan children who received negative therapy in the experiment suffered negative psychological effects — developing speech problems for the rest of their lives.

The results remained classified for years because of how the children were treated. When it was revealed that Johnson had used orphans, others in the field dubbed this The Monster Study.

The Little Albert Experiment

John B. Watson and his graduate student, Rosalie Rayner, at Johns Hopkins University, wanted to see if they could create a phobia in an emotionally stable child. A nine-month old infant named “Albert” was exposed to a white rat, a rabbit, a dog, masks (with and without hair) and many other common items. Albert showed no fear from these interactions.

To create a fear of the white rat, Watson and Rayner struck a suspended steel bar with a hammer whenever the animal was placed near Albert. Albert would immediately cry and show fear. It became so engrained that whenever he saw the rat, Albert got distressed and would cry as he attempted to crawl away.

Unfortunately, it went too far. Albert become fearful of any furry object, such as the rabbit or even a Santa Clause mask with a fuzzy beard.

Albert was about one year old at the end of the experiment, and he left without Watson doing anything to remove the fear conditioning. It is believed that the infant’s fear of furry things continued through life.

The First Transgender Experiment

Bruce Reimer and his identical twin brother, Brian, were born in 1965. At seven months, the boys were given a circumcision for medical reasons, but the procedure did not go well for Bruce and his penis was damaged beyond repair. The parents took him to John Money, a psychologist who was developing a reputation as a pioneer in the field of sexual development and gender identity. He believed that nurture, rather than biology, was the significant factor in determining gender — and suggested a sex reassignment surgery followed by therapy under his guidance. The parents agreed, and Bruce became Brenda.

Some believe Money made the suggestion so that he could test his theories about gender — with twins being a perfect case study because of their identical genetics.

Money believed the experiment a success and became famous after he published his findings. However, the truth was that Bruce didn’t take to becoming a girl no matter how hard it was stressed that he should dress and act like one. His appearance caused bullying and other abuse from peers. Then, at 14 and suffering from depression, Bruce was told the truth. This put a lifelong strain on his relationship with his parents, and he decided to return to his male gender identity. Brenda now became David, and life seemed to improve; he even got married. But after his twin Brian died from an overdose and wife filed for divorce, David committed suicide. He was 38 years old.