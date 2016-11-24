Touching Moment Excited Dog Meets Real-Life Version Of Her Santa Chew Toy

Kya, the one-year-old Shiba from Orlando loves her Santa chew toy more than anything else in the world, so her owners John and Angelina Mantaldo decided to take her to meet her favorite toy in human form.

Kya’s reaction was absolutely priceless!

Here she is pictured sitting next to Santa, looking like she’s having the best day ever.

Her reaction, which was posted on Twitter and Instagram, was a huge success, receiving thousand of likes within moments of being shared online. 16-year-old John told Buzzfeed he spent $30 on the photo, but as you can see from Kya’s look of sheer joy, it was worth every cent.

Kya became obsessed with her Santa chew toy shortly after receiving it last Christmas.

Kya isn’t a stranger to the limelight, she has her own Instagram account with over 2,000 followers. The photo of the moment she met her hero in real life has been retweeted over 60,000 times.