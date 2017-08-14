Trump Fails To Condemn White Supremacists In Charlottesville

President Trump has caused outrage with his response to the white supremacy march in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend.

The president addressed the violence at the alarming nationalist rally at a press conference Saturday afternoon and has been criticized for the weak response, which failed to explicitly condemn far-right groups.

Speaking from his Bedminster golf resort on Saturday afternoon, he said in a prepared statement: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. On many sides. Many sides. This has been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long long time.”

We will continue to follow developments in Charlottesville, and will provide whatever assistance is needed. We are ready, willing and able. pic.twitter.com/mCTYBgUePi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

He also posted a series of videos from his statement to Twitter and again failed to directly mention the white supremacists: “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

“We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST.”

15 people were injured and one woman was killed on Saturday during the “Unite the Right” March organised by alt-right leader Jason Kessler when a car rammed into a group of protesters opposing the rally.

Trump’s response caused outrage not only from the public but even his Republican colleagues, with Ted Cruz condemning his failure to mention the white supremacists directly. He wrote: “Mr President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

His daughter Ivanka, who is a senior adviser to the president, also used stronger language when condemning the events, writing: “1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.</p>— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) <a href=”https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump/status/896705195228381187″>August 13, 2017</a></blockquote>

The mayor of Charlottesville Mike Signer blamed Trump’s divisive presidential campaign for firing up far right groups claiming “these anti-Semites, racists, Aryans, neo-Nazis, KKK” have “been given a key and a reason to come into the light.”

A spokesperson for Trump denied the President had been soft on the right, insisting that his condemnation referred to white supremacists: “The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.”