London Mayor Wants Trump’s State Visit Cancelled After London Terror Attack Tweets

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for President Donald Trump’s state visit to Great Britain to be cancelled, in response to the president’s scathing personal attack on Twitter.

Khan claimed London should not “roll out the red carpet” for the President after he chose to criticised the mayor’s response to Saturday night’s terror attack, which left seven people dead.

Trump, whose tweet was not only completely inappropriate but also factually incorrect, claimed Khan had said there was “no reason to be alarmed”, by the atrocities and tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.” (sic)

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

What Khan had actually said was quite different: “My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this.”

Trump then tweeted after his initial message and tried to imply Khan had changed his statement, writing Monday morning: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!”

Responding to the controversy in an interview on Channel 4 News, Khan said Britain shouldn’t welcome Trump after his behaviour.

He said: “I don’t think we should be rolling out the red carpet to the President of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for.

“When you have a close relationship it’s no different from when you have a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity, but you call them out when their wrong. And there are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.”

When asked why he hadn’t responded on Twitter to Trump, Khan explained:“Well look, since Saturday I’ve been working with the police, the emergency and the Government with others to deal with the horrific attack.

“I just haven’t got the time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump.”

While Khan didn’t have time to respond plenty did, with other Americans condeming Trump’s offensive tweet.

He was also criticised for bringing the gun debate into the issue, claiming: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Many people pointed out that more people had been killed by guns in the US since the London attack than had died in the terror strike.