Twitter Is In Meltdown Over Young Justin Trudeau Pictures

By Beca -

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not only a world leader, he’s a heartthrob.

The lusting after Canada’s PM has been going on for a while, but this week the thirst for Trudeau kicked up a notch when photos of young a Justin began appearing online.

Trudeau should have known someone would delve into his past eventually and luckily for us, maybe not him, there is plenty of material to drool over and Twitter loved it.

Trudeau’s full on 90s look went down very well.

Things got pretty dirty, we’re not sure if Canada’s leader would reply to these messages.

He’s even rivalling the popularity of young Joe Biden, who aside from his bromance with Obama, became Twitter famous after photos of his youth went viral.

