Twitter Is In Meltdown Over Young Justin Trudeau Pictures

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not only a world leader, he’s a heartthrob.

The lusting after Canada’s PM has been going on for a while, but this week the thirst for Trudeau kicked up a notch when photos of young a Justin began appearing online.

Trudeau should have known someone would delve into his past eventually and luckily for us, maybe not him, there is plenty of material to drool over and Twitter loved it.

good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/huNoGXIknz — Yodit Denu (@DenuIn_ItRight) February 26, 2017

Trudeau’s full on 90s look went down very well.

Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I’d say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio — Silence Dogood (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

Things got pretty dirty, we’re not sure if Canada’s leader would reply to these messages.

Sweet wet dreams, young Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/GnA7GU6c37 — Gabu (@gabuleta) March 1, 2017

I am in actual pain over young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/dvmKqgXlEf — molly (@mollymcbutterr) February 28, 2017

He’s even rivalling the popularity of young Joe Biden, who aside from his bromance with Obama, became Twitter famous after photos of his youth went viral.

young Biden & young Trudeau – the most torn I've ever been in the world of politics pic.twitter.com/SxGqOwuIPJ — Brenna (@brennaramii) March 1, 2017