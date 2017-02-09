US Border Patrol Seize Nearly $1Million Haul Of Marijuana Disguised As Limes

Smugglers recently went to great lengths to try and get nearly $1million of marijuana into the US – by disguising the illegal goods as limes.

4,000 pounds of pot was seized by US Customs and Border Patrol agents at the US-Mexico border in Texas last Monday after a commercial shipment containing 34,000 key limes turned out to be the other green stuff.

The drugs were packed individually into bags, covered with green packaging and placed within a commercial shipment of fruit, but despite their creative efforts couldn’t get passed border control, whose suspicions were reportedly sparked by the tractor-trailer hauling the “fruit”.

A second inspection uncovered the stash, which was valued at $789,467.

According to CNN, Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. was pretty proud of foiling the ingenious plot, saying in a statement: “This is an outstanding interception of narcotics.

“Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country.”

While turning pot into fruit might be fairly entertaining, it’s not the first time smugglers have used crazy techniques to get their stash across the border.

In 2013 an improvised cannon was confiscated in Mexicali, Mexico by police, who claimed it was being used to hurl packets of marijuana across the border fence into California.

The truck-mounted construction which could launch around a 13kg package, made of PVC piping was powered by an air compressor driven off an engine.

And over the years border patrols have also seized a number of makeshift catapults used to fire marijuana packages over the border,

It seems even Trump’s wall won’t deter even the most dedicated of smugglers.

In October 2012, suspected drug traffickers tried to drive a Jeep Cherokee over a 14ft border face in Yuma, Arizona using a makeshift ramp.

