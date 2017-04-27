Val Kilmer Reveals What Tom Cruise Was Really Like During Top Gun Filming

On Wednesday Val Kilmer, the star of Top Gun, Willow, Heat, Batman Forever, Tombstone and a host of other cult movies did a Reddit AMA and it didn’t disappoint.

Val, 57, answered a string of questions about some of his biggest roles including as Doc Holliday in 1993’s Tombstone, but it was his comments about Tom Cruise his Top Gun co-star that was most interesting.

Kilmer played Iceman, the main rival to Cruise’s character Maverick in the iconic 1986 movie and there have long been rumors their mutual dislike continued off-screen.

Not according to Val who had this to say about the Hollywood star: “No. He was a sweet heart. We were all quite rowdy me and all the real flyboys and the actors, so I actually felt a little sorry for him cause we all had time to play and date the cute extras and zoom around San Diego in muscle cars, but Tom was always in some scene and never go to play with us…” (sic)

While he’s a fan of Cruise, he’s not so into the Kenny Loggins hit Danger Zone, which featured throughout the film.

When asked this by a user called ‘Chayis’: “Do you turn ‘Danger Zone’ up or down when it comes on the radio?”

He responded: “I hate you right now for making me hear it. Chayis, I will get you back. Just start humming EYE OF THE TIGER and thats my revenge..” (sic)

So not a fan?

Kilmer has already confirmed he would appear in any sequel to the first film.

Last year he revealed on Facebook he had spoken to producer Jerry Bruckheimer about the possibility, writing: “I just got offered Top Gun 2. Not often you get to say ‘yes’ without reading the script.

“Jerry Bruckheimer and Tom Cruise, Yes… Let’s fire up some fighter jets again.”

Aside from Tom Gear, Val admitted he wouldn’t turn down another offer to play Batman, after appearing as the capade crusader in 1995’s Batman Forever.

He also addressed the cancer rumors that have plagued him in recent years.

Last year Kilmer was forced to deny he had terminal cancer after Michael Douglas appeared to claim he was suffering from throat cancer in an interview.

Insisting he didn’t hold Douglas, who had the disease himself, responsible for the rumours he said: “He [Douglas] was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time. Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

He also revealed his thoughts on Pizza: “Pizza is one of the greatest creations on earth. I have tried almost every kind in the world. There is no bad pizza. Or toppings. Heaven is filled with melted cheese…”

And revealed a dream future with Kevin Spacey: “I have known Kevin since sunday school in the San Fernando valley in 1975 I think. He and I have reconnected and I’m sure one day we will rip up Broadway and fulfill a childhood dream.” (sic)

