Video Of Man Being Violently Dragged From United Airlines Flight

United Airlines accidentally overbooked a flight and dealt with it by violently dragging one of their customers off the plane.

No, this isn’t a joke, a man was forcibly removed from a Chicago to Louisville flight after refusing to voluntarily give up his seat for a UA employee, who needed to get to Louisville.

A video of the incident at O’Hare Airport was posted to Facebook late Sunday night and shows a passenger being dragged from his seat by security before take-off.

Fellow passenger Audra D. Bridges, shot the 31-second video from an aisle seat that shows three men, wearing security jackets board the plane to talk to the man.

After he refuses to leave one of the security men appears to grab the man and drags him by the arm to the front of the plane, while the man screams.

Classic @United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here’s how they did it: pic.twitter.com/UaiSKz2bHD — Stephen (@stephenlaca) 10 April 2017

Bridges told the Courier Journal, who first broke the story, that the man seemed “very upset” throughout the ordeal and that people were “shocked and appalled” by the incident.

After being taken off once, when he appeared to be “thrown against the armrest by the security guard”, the man then boarded the flight again and ran to the back of the plane, Bridger claimed.

She said the man appeared “bloody and seemed disorientated” and a medical crew then arrived to deal with him. Passengers were then sent back to the gate so the staff could “tidy up” and eventually the flight took off.

In an email to the Courier about the incident United Airlines said: “Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked.After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.

“We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

Bridges told the Courier that passengers were told at the gate that the flight had been overbooked and were offered a flight the next day at 3pm as well as $400 and a hotel stay.

Initially, they were told just one seat was needed, but when they boarded staff announced it was actually four and that the flight wouldn’t take off until the UA employees had found seats.

After there were no takers at $400 the cash offer was bumped up to $800 but when still no-one volunteered four seats were selected at random and those people were asked to leave.

While others did, the man refused and claimed he was a doctor, who had patients to see the next morning.

Bridges said they were given no updates about the man’s condition for the remainder of the flight- which eventually took off two hours late.