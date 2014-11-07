VIDEO: Woman on Crystal Meth Is the Perfect Reason to Not Do Drugs

After watching this clip of a woman on crystal meth, we are so glad that we still have our sanity, and that we’ve never messed around with any sort of neurotoxin.

Methamphetamine is a killer. It slowly eats away at your soul, leaving behind nothing but an empty vessel.

The quickest way to get the message across of methamphetamine’s horrific influence on a person’s life is probably to watch this video.

Is drug addiction destroying your happiness and overall life, or the life and happiness of someone you care about? Reach out to a national helpline.

More Like This

20 Photos of Meth Addicts That Highlight the Horror of Addiction

Photographic Proof That Recreational Drugs Truly Are Psychedelic

DISTURBING PHOTOS: 14 Faces of Drug Addiction

The Haunting Branding on Heroin Bags Illustrates the Highs and Lows of Addiction