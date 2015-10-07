WATCH: Doctor Pops a Huge 10-Year-Old Cyst Named ‘Vom’

And here is the most disgusting video you’ve waited your whole life to see. Watch as one man gets a huge epidermoid cyst popped.

The cyst had been on the guy’s neck for 10 whole years, but that’s not the strange part. The guy became so ‘attached’ to this cyst that he named it Vom (no, this is too weird for anyone to make up).

Rest assured that Vom is getting ‘treated’ by a professional — Dr John Gilmore in fact. That’s where this video originated, on his YouTube channel.

We hope you didn’t come upon this with a mouth or stomach full of food.

Watch if you dare. Share if you double dare.

