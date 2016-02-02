WATCH: Is the Zika Virus a Manmade Conspiracy to Depopulate the World?

It turns out that the Zika virus is now officially in the U.S (Texas to be exact) and it’s not just spread by mosquitos as initially thought. The case in Dallas, Texas stems from sexual contact. So, now we know it’s transmitted sexually. How do we know if we can’t get it from breathing the same air?

We don’t know much about this virus, only that there is no cure, no medication, for it.

What’s terrifying about this virus is that it attacks the brain. Not only does it affect adults, but pregnant women who contract it give birth to babies with abnormally developed brains.

What better way than to destroy entire populations? Conspiracy theorists are having a ball with this one. And there aren’t just a couple of theories floating around out there. We’ll be sure to share each one as it rolls in. We’re keeping our ears to the street about this Zika virus. It’s no longer just a nuisance but a global emergency.