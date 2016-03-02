WATCH: This Wedding Dress Mannequin Holds a Secret That’ll Make Your Hairs Stand on End

For 85 years people have been flocking to one bridal shop because of the mysterious mannequin in the window. The shop in Mexico, called La Popular, is visited more for this lifelike mannequin than for the beautiful bridal wear for sale.

According to locals, the mannequin is in fact the embalmed corpse of the daughter of the shop’s original owner named Pascuala Esparza. It was in 1930 that the the mannequin first appeared and shocked the townspeople, who ended up nicknaming her La Pascualita (Little Pascuala, after her mother). Immediately, people suspected it was the owner’s daughter who bore a striking resemblance and had recently died. Esparza denied the accusation that she’d mummified her dead daughter, but no one believed her.

The reason everyone thought the mannequin was Esparza’s daughter is because she’d died on her wedding night after being bitten by a black widow spider. It seemed natural that she’d be immortalized while wearing one wedding gown after another.

The people in that neighborhood in Mexico are not the only ones freaked out by this spooky mannequin. According to one shop worker, “Every time I go near Pascualita my hands break out in a sweat. Her hands are very realistic and she even has varicose veins on her legs. I believe she’s a real person.”

More Creepy Facts About Pascualita:

People say that at night the mannequin shifts positions at the window.

Some say her gaze follows them around the store.

Pascualita’s dress is changed about twice a week, but only the owner and a few close employees are allowed to dress her.

Some of the locals leave candles and pray to her for help in matters of love.

