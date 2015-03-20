The Weirdest Show on Wheels: Bizarre Photos of Crazy Motorcyclists

There’s an oft-unspoken rivalry between motorcyclists and us average motorists. Car-drivers are always eager to jealously complain about bikers unfairly passing them by in traffic or curse their deafening engines roaring by.

It’s in that spirit of resentment that we present this slideshow featuring a few of the weirdest sights you’ll ever see on the road, all of them on motorcycles. The photos of crazy motorcyclists just give you the feeling that there’s some sort of strange story behind them. We don’t know what those stories are — and, frankly, we don’t really care.

What’s most important to use about these pictures is that they’re funny. And isn’t that what life’s all about in the end?

No? Check out the slideshow.

