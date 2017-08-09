White House ‘Gives Trump A Folder Of Positive News To Keep Him Happy – Twice A Day’

We thought Trump got all his news from Fox and Friends, but apparently he also gets sent a “dossier” of positive news stories about himself – twice a day.

The President routinely goes off on Twitter about how unfair the negative “fake news” coverage he receives is, so the White House communications team have come up with a way to try and appease his anger by showing him more friendly coverage.

Including photos of him looking “powerful” Vice News claims the sensitive Commander-in-Chief gets one folder delivered at 9:30am and another at 4:30am with around 20 to 25 pages of favorable news in each.

According to the sources, made up of three current and former White House officials, former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus used to compete to be able to give Trump the folder, which includes screenshots from pro-Trump cable news, flattering tweets and transcripts from interviews that are favorable about POTUS.

Compiled at the Republican National Committee’s “war room”, three staff begin at 6am watching the morning coverage of cable news. They send over select exerts to the White House communications team that includes stories to push to the press and the pro-Trump elements.

If there isn’t enough pro-Trump coverage they add in pictures of the President looking powerful. Apparently the staff in charge of assembling this folder has expanded from 4 to 10 since the administration started in January.

Referred to in the White House as the “propaganda document”, the only feedback from the communications team has reportedly been, “it needs to be more f****** positive”.

Responding to the claims, Sean Spicer told Vice in an email: “While I won’t comment on materials we share with the president, this is not accurate on several levels.”

Despite the steady stream of ego boosting material, Trump continues to claim he’s “at war” with the mainstream media, branding organisations such as CNN, BBC and Buzzfeed as “fake news”.

His love-hate relationship with the “failing New York Times” is a strange one as Trump routinely bashes the publication, but also invited them to the Oval Office for an in depth interview where he talked candidly about Russia, foreign policy and the performance of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.