Woman Dies After Being Refused Entry To US due To Trump’s Immigration Ban

An Iraqi woman died one day after she was prevented from re-entering the US because of President Trump’s controversial immigration ban, her grieving son has claimed.

The 75-year-old green card holder, who had lived in the United States for 25 years, was returning home from Iraq on Friday along with her son Mike Hager and other family members when she was refused permission to board a flight to Detroit.

As a U.S. citizen Hager had been allowed to continue with the journey, but his mother Naimma, who fell ill during the trip, and his nephews and nieces were blocked at the airport. He now blames Trump for her death.

“I really believe this in my heart: if they would have let us in, my mom – she would have made it and she would have been sitting right here next to me.”

Referring to the President, he added: “She’s gone because of him.”

The family only found out about the order while queuing at the airport: “The immigration told us that the President of the United States put an order right now – you guys cannot go.”

“I was just shocked. I had to put my mom back on the wheelchair and take her back and call the ambulance and she was very very upset. She knew right there if we send her back to the hospital she’s going to pass away – she’s not going to make it.”

The Detroit-based business man, who fled Iraq during the Gulf war and later returned to work alongside US Marine and Army forces, claimed he didn’t think the ban would apply to his family as they were all green card holders who had lived in the US for over two decades.

The temporary ban on entry into the US for passport holders from seven majority-Muslim countries was signed by the president last Friday, causing travel chaos and widespread protests.

Addressing the president directly, Hager pleaded for him to empathise with those affected by the order: “You have to understand you have a daughter – you have family – imagine if somebody does that to your mom. You put the terrorists on this side – the bad people – but don’t mix everyone together.”

Explaining his motivational behind the temporary travel restrictions, which applies to Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, The Sudan, Yemen and Libya, Trump tweeted on Monday that he was trying to keep out the “bad dudes”.

“There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!” he wrote.

“If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!”

