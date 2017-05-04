Woman Faces A Year In Jail For Laughing At Attorney General Jeff Sessions

A woman charged with disorderly conduct for laughing during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing could face up to a year in jail for the crime.

Desiree Fairooz was found guilty after she was removed from the future Attorney General’s hearing for laughing at Senator Richard Shelby’s claim that Sessions’ record “of treating all Americans equally under the law is clear and well documented.”

On Wednesday a jury found her guilty of the crime, despite Fairooz insisting all she did was laugh.

According to prosecutors though, it was allegedly an attempt by Fairooz to “impede, disrupt, and disturb orderly conduct” of the proceedings, which just happened to concern the future head of the judiciary.

Fairooz was convicted alongside two other protesters who dressed up as members of the Ku Klux Klan to protest at Sessions alleged links to the white supremacy group.

All three are linked to activist group Code Pink and in a statement, before the verdict was handed down, Fairooz claimed it was her “responsibility” as a citizen to protest the appointment of Sessions.

Referring to the now Attorney General, she said: “A man who professes anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT policies, who has voted against several civil rights measures and who jokes about the white supremacist terrorist group the Ku Klux Klan.”

Speaking after the two-day trial at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., Fairooz admitted to the New York Times that she was “really disappointed” by the verdict.

While no sentence has yet to be given, the maximum punishment it carries is a year behind bars. Claiming it was too early to consider an appeal, she did say her lawyers were preparing to file a post-trial motion to have the verdict “laid aside”.

Sessions was a controversial choice for the role of Attorney General, the head of the United States Department of Justice and leader of law enforcement, and during his hearing was repeatedly probed over alleged racists views he had previously held.

It includes allegedly referring to the Ku Klux Klan as the “good old boys” during an ad aired during the 1980s BY Senator Shelby.

His appointment infamously led Senator Elizabeth Warren to read a letter on the Senate floor written by Coretta Scott King in 1968 protesting Sessions’ appointment as a federal judgeship. In

In the letter, the Civil Rights leader and wife of the late Martin Luther King Jr claimed Sessions used his public office to intimidate and persecute black voters.