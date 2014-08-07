Woman Sets Husband on Fire for Molesting Young Daughter

A woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting her husband on fire in their home after suspecting he had been molesting her 7-year-old daughter.

On July 17th Tatanya Hedman, 40 was seen buying gasoline from a gas station on camera mere hours before the incident occurred. According to police, Hedman poured gasoline all over her sleeping husband, 52-year-old Vincent Phillips and proceeded to light him on fire.

Phillips put out the flames and then drove to a nearby convenience store where he exclaimed “I’m on fire!” even though he was clearly not on fire anymore. He then reportedly said “my wife did it,” before passing out. A blurry picture of him on the ground at the convenience store can be seen here.

When Hedman was questioned by the police, she admitted to the crime and reasoned that “shooting him was too nice” for hurting her daughter, who is Phillips’ stepdaughter.

Police say Phillips is in intensive care at the hospital and is facing charges of first-degree molestation while Hedman is in jail for arson and assault.