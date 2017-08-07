The World Is Going To End In September ‘When Earth Collides With ‘Planet X’

Don’t make plans for October as according to the latest conspiracy theory, the world is going to end.

Astronomer and conspiracy theorist David Meade believes the end of human existence will be upon us in just a few weeks, after two huge events in the cosmos collide.

First will come the Great American Total Solar Eclipse on August 21 when the Moon will cover the sun causing temperatures to plummet and half the planet falling into sudden darkness. As if that wasn’t bad enough, he claims the eclipse will coincide with a huge planet – called Planet X or Nibiru – smashing into and destroying the earth.

Meade, who is the leading expert on the Planet X theory and even wrote a book about it called Planet X – The 2017 Arrival, claims the planet will first appear in September and then completely destroy it by crashing into it in October.

He claimed the planet isn’t visible yet as it’s approaching from above the South Pole, which “This makes observations difficult – unless you’re flying at a high altitude over South America with an excellent camera.”

Japan, Argentina, Indonesia and Peru have all experienced earthquakes in recent weeks and according to Meade it’s a sign the death planet is already having an effect on the earth.

The prediction isn’t just based on scientific fact, Meade claims in the Bible the Book of Revelation also points to a September date.

This is what he had to say about it: “During this time frame, on September 23, 2017, the moon appears under the feet of the Constellation Virgo.

“The Sun appears to precisely clothe Virgo…Jupiter is birthed on September 9, 2017.

“The 12 stars at that date include the nine stars of Leo, and the three planetary alignments of Mercury, Venus and Mars – which combine to make a count of 12 stars on the head of Virgo.

“Thus the constellations Virgo, Leo and Serpens-Ophiuchus represent a unique once-in-a-century sign exactly as depicted in the 12th chapter of Revelation. This is our time marker.”