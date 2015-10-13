Would You Get a Vampire Breast Lift?

A new cosmetic procedure is taking the world of beauty by storm, but it’s probably not something many people have heard about before. It’s called the Vampire Breast Lift, and it was developed by Charles Runels, MD as a way to enhance breasts, while keeping them looking as natural as possible.

The Vampire Breast Lift is the second procedure that Dr. Runels has coined that uses blood injections to create plumper-looking featured. He first developed the Vampire Facelift, which was made popular by Kim Kardashian.

The Vampire Breast Lift only takes 15 minutes, during which blood is drawn from the patient and the plasma is extracted. Then it is injected back into the patient—specifically into their breasts.

The treatment is supposed to help perk up the breasts and give them a more round shape. Another beneficial effect of the treatment is the reduced appearance of scars and stretch marks.

It should be noted that that procedure is not intended to replace an actual enlargement surgery, since it doesn’t really cause an increase in cup size. Instead it is an enhancement for the attributes the patient already has naturally.

Runels has said that the procedure will not be as effective for older or younger women, or women with pendulously hanging breasts. However he claims that it is a miracle procedure for women who have suffered decreased sensitivity after having breast implants, and for women who are interested in enhancing the shape they already have.

The Vampire Breast Lift will apparently last for about a year after the initial procedure—which costs $1,800, according to Refinery29.

You can learn more about this procedure in the video above.