WATCH: 10 BIZARRE Cases of Mass Hysteria

Why is it that when some people get together they become weirdos together? How is it possible that human beings with our amazing brains can become so influenced by others that we throw our sanity out of the door?

As defined in Webster’s Dictionary, mass hysteria is “a condition affecting a group of persons, characterized by excitement or anxiety, irrational behavior or beliefs, or inexplicable symptoms of illness.”

It is obvious that some people are more prone to engaging in hysteria than others. We hope that this video will provide you 10 perfect examples of why letting your mind be swayed is a horrible idea.