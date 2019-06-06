10 most adorable celebrity cats

You can’t go on social media these days without being bombarded by a wave of cute cat pictures. They are everywhere, which is easy to understand because we love the little furballs. Celebrities are no different. They love to post pictures of their cats, too. We have collected together 10 of the cutest celebrity cats for your viewing pleasure. Shall we begin?



Martha Stewart’s Princess Peony and Empress Tang

Martha Stewart is a huge animal lover. According to her website, she has “two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, and hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons” on her farm. But as far as cuteness goes, nothing tops her two calico Persians, Princess Peony and Empress Tang. With their sour looks and fluffy coats, they are impossible to resist.

