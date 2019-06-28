10 Most Unforgettable Moments Ever Caught on Live Television

Live television has the power to captivate viewers unlike anything else, especially when a historical event is taking place in a different corner of the world.

I still remember waking up to hear the news that an earthquake and tsunami had devastated Japan. While watching the ocean consume everything in its path, there wasn’t anything I could do except stand there in total shock and awe. It’s such a trip to see something so devastatingly life-changing as it happens in real-time.

These are the kind of memories that stay with us for a really long while, if not forever.

In the video above, you’ll see 10 of the most unforgettable and tragic events ever caught on live television, including the Japan tsunami.

Can you recall where you were when these things were happening?